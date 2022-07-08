At its reorganization meeting on Thursday, the Niagara Falls City School District Board of Education held a swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected board officers and board members.
Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) Attorney Angelo Massaro performed the swearing-in of Russell Petrozzi, re-elected as board president, and Anthony Paretto, re-elected as board vice president.
Petrozzi has been a member of the Board of Education for over two decades. He is vice president of Capitol Cleaners. A 1975 graduate of LaSalle High School, Petrozzi holds a BA in accounting from Niagara University. In addition to the NFCSD Board of Education, he serves on the Niagara Cerebral Palsy Board of Directors. Petrozzi has been awarded The Paul Harris Award from the Rotary Club of Niagara, the Citizen of the Year Award (shared with his father, Joe Petrozzi) from the Niagara Falls Kiwanis Club, and the Good Neighbor Award. These honors were for community service and the “Coats for Kids” program. Petrozzi’s term on the NFCSD Board expires in 2025.
Paretto has worked as a union electrician for more than 20 years and is currently a city electrician. He has been a member of the Board of Education since 2013. In addition, Paretto is a volunteer coach for the Niagara Falls High School Football Team. His NFCSD term expires in 2023.
Vincent” Jimmy” Cancemi was sworn in for a five-year term that began on July 1. He was first elected to the Board in 2007. Cancemi is retired from the district, having taught special education for 25 years. During his tenure, he was the director of the Child Find Project. In addition, he owns and operates Cancemi Furniture, which he has done for 30 years. Cancemi is a member of the YMCA First Century Club; the Board of Directors of Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club Alumni; the Niagara County Community College Foundation, and the Niagara Falls Education Foundation, Inc. Cancemi belongs to many professional organizations and has received numerous awards for community service. His term expires in 2027.
Michael Capizzi, Jr. was sworn in to a one-year term that will expire in June 2023. Capizzi is co-owner of Michael’s Restaurant, where he has been a presence on Pine Avenue since 1999. He holds a BA in business administration and management from Canisius College and has been an active volunteer in the community. Capizzi has served on the boards of the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation, the Pine Avenue Business Association, Destination Niagara USA, and more.
