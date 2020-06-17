Petrozzi, Dunn and Bilson secure school board seats

A pair of incumbents and one newcomer won three open seats on the Niagara Falls School Board following a tally of write-in votes on Wednesday.
Of the five candidates who ran, the top candidate was Russ Petrozzi with 3,949 votes. With his victory, Petrozzi, a 20-year veteran in the board, secured another five-year term.
The remaining two open seats were filled by second-place candidate, incumbent Clara Dunn, who secured 3,717 votes.
The third and final open seat was won by Rob Bilson with 2,862 votes. Bilson will be serving the remainder of the one-year term that was vacated by Robert Restaino, who stepped down from the board when he became mayor. Once the term is over, there will be an election in which Bilson can run for a full term.
District voters approved the 2020-2021 budget, with 4,338 voting in favor and 1,381 voting against.
Though he has served on the board for the past two decades, Petrozzi is looking forward to the next five years and is honored to be their representative again. He said there is plenty that needs to get done.
“We want to continue on with our programs and keep our schools in the best of shape,” Petrozzi said. “We’re looking at sister schools for Abate, Niagara Street, and Kalfas going in the next year or two, and to always improve the graduation rate and get it up as high as we can. We’ll probably look at the trades again, give a serious look at the trades again. Whether it’s with BOCES or on our own.”
Dunn, who took over the term vacated by Restaino, said she was grateful to Petrozzi for serving as a mentor during her time on the board. She said she is surprised about her win and was at a loss for words to see how much the community rallied behind her.
Dunn said she is excited to see people coming together during these times of great indifference. She is taking on this commitment because this is a significant ole to ensure the children of Niagara Falls receive a proper education.
“One of the things that I want to make sure of is that voices of these struggling single moms are heard when they have problems with their children in school,” Dunn said. “I want them to know there is a person up there, a woman, with integrity, a mom who has a daughter that’s a single parent.”
Bilson said the victory meant a lot to him. With the school board being such a larger than life presence in the community, he is excited about being able to volunteer his time. Though he didn’t give specifics about some of the things he is looking to work on, he has a strategy for achieving his goals in a steadfast manner.
Bilson is looking to help the board solve whatever problems the district faces, big or small. He said he is excited about bringing his business acumen and skillset to this position.
“Really, the first 90 days is going to be absorbing what the role is, the ins and outs of being on the board, and understanding what they’re up against right now and how I can get in and understand those things and understand how to solve those problems,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.