Citizen activists in Niagara Falls have seen enough of what they feel is New York state milking their city. They see the new visitor center in Niagara Falls State Park as another example.
Shawn Weber, a business owner and downtown investor, is so upset by the $46 million investment he started a petition asking for the center to be sited elsewhere. The easiest way to access the petition is to go to www.change.org and search Niagara Falls. As of Friday afternoon it was up to almost 200 signatures.
Weber doesn’t know if he will succeed but says he has to try. In recent years, community concerns forced the state to relocate its parks police headquarters from the site of the new visitor center as well as abandon a proposed hotel on Goat Island.
City Councilman Kenny Tompkins is outspoken about how he sees the state mishandling the project.
“I don’t think it’s a good place,” Tompkins said. “If they are going to spend that kind of money, wouldn’t it be nice to bring attention to Niagara Falls?”
State parks spokesperson Dan Keefe responded to the criticism.
“The site selection process was focused on enhancing the experience of visitors who travel from throughout the world to see Niagara Falls. This design will continue the work to open a more seamless pedestrian connection between the Falls and the downtown business district begun with the completion of the Welcome Plaza last year.”
Tompkins sees that sort of thinking as pollyanna at best.
“I don’t believe we get diddly squat from the state or the parks,” Tompkins said. He suggested a $2 a ticket surcharge on Maid of the Mist tickets and $5 on parking.
“We get ripped off so bad,” Tompkins said. “I believe State Parks have a responsibility to the city and they don’t fulfill it.”
Keefe, explained the decision-making process and result.
“The chosen site will create a powerful sense of arrival, improve orientation and wayfinding, offer respite and basic needs, and inform visitors about opportunities unique to the region.”
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said while he understands there may be opposition, there isn’t much he could do.
“As far as the location, obviously the city isn’t going to play much of a part,” Restaino said. “As for the state doing more, the state is doing more through the USA Niagara parcels it purchased. I am eagerly awaiting their plans. This is a perfect time to test out things that could make a difference. I’m not in the entertainment business, but we need things that would attract families, amusements and things of that nature.”
Councilmember Frank Soda said his understanding is state parks money needs to be spent in the state park so there wasn’t much different that could be done.
He sees the same opportunity as the mayor.
“We’ve talked for 30 years or more about how to lengthen the stay,” Soda said. “With the closing of the Canadian border, maybe we could just work it out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.