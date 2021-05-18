Almost 350 people have signed a change.org petition calling for more responsible siting of the Niagara Falls Visitor Center. Real estate investor Shawn Weber launched the petition about three weeks ago.
Weber sees the siting of the visitor center, in the park adjacent to where the old visitor center was located, as nonsensical.
“The bottom line is, if you look at a mall, they don’t put the anchor tenants right next to each other. The Maid of the Mist is right there. In an amusement park, they put the big rides on opposite ends so they have to walk past games, hot dogs and ice cream to get to the other side.”
Weber said the new center does nothing to expand the tourist footprint or to help Niagara Falls. He's proposed a cite near the former snow park downtown, near the current State Parks Police barracks.
State Parks Western District Director Mark V. Mistretta begs to differ because he says the area next to the police station would never generate the critical mass of visitors needed for success.
“Like with national parks and major attractions, the visitor center is typically at the gateway of the area for visitors to visit and enjoy. That is our goal with this center, to be accessible and educate visitors on what the city and region has to offer.
“To do that successfully, the center has to be strategically located where there is critical mass. That is where the center was ultimately sited after careful and thorough consideration and study.”
Filmmaker, resident and activist Ken Cosentino said he was grateful Weber made the effort to get the petition rolling.
“I see it as a way for people to have their voice heard in a situation where we have no representation,” he said. “If we don’t do it, who is going to stand against it.”
The new 28,000 square foot interpretive center project will be completed in 2023 and cost $46 million.
The access the petition, search for Niagara Falls visitors center at Change.org.
