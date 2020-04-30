Peter Marko: lived and died caring for animals

The Lakeview Animal Sanctuary in Pendleton is going on its 38th year of being a no-kill shelter and has more tha 120 animals in its care. The animals continue to thrive at their home, which is comprised of horses, rabbits, goats, pigs and dogs among others, but are now deprived of the help from a special individual.
Peter Marko, who – even while battling cancer – wanted to give back by caring for the animals.
"The guy that helps here passed away ... he had cancer and he was really sick, I mean it was bad," said Sandi Pfohl who founded the sanctuary in 1983. "But he wanted to die here at home with the animals so we granted his wish."
Marko came upon the sanctuary shortly after getting out of rehabilitation for alcoholism. Pfohl said, he stayed for almost 12 years and was clean the entire time.
"When he was released from there he came to stay here," Pfohl said. "He did a lot of the driving and helping me with the animals. He did a lot of the bookings for pony rides and petting zoos, we do to offset the costs of feeding here."
Probably the most notable service Marko ever did on the farm was to pull Pfohl out of a burning barn in 2014.
"We lost 84 animals and they died in front of me," Pfohl said. "I was trying to get the peacocks out and he said, 'You don't have time, the barn's coming down!' He got me out of the barn and probably 50 feet out, the barn came down. He dragged me from the barn."
Marko was a hero, Pfohl said, and a good friend.
"He was sick for quite awhile, it was a real bad cancer, too. It started off in his lungs and moved into his bladder and everything," she said. "He suffered a lot at that, but this was how dedicated he was to being here. He wanted to die here."
Marko would've missed the biggest event for the year for the sanctuary, the basket raffle and spaghetti dinner, which pulls in a lot of revenue for the animals, but it was also cancelled due to the coronavirus. Pfohl said, the sanctuary hasn't gotten grants in the past – though she knows she's eligible – and the entire event will be moved to a fall festival which she's starting to organize now.
"He put his whole life and his heart," Pfohl said of Marko. "Those were good (times), I helped him get his driver's license back and he did a lot around here, he was a good guy."
The Lakeview Animal Sanctuary is located at 5180 Feigle Road in Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.