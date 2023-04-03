A local organization that provides assistance to seniors and people with disabilities will receive $2 million in federal funds to support expansion of local telehealth services.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, announced Monday that the funds from this year's federal budget will be provided to People, Inc. to expand and improve virtual healthcare services for Western New Yorkers, specifically with intellectual and developmental disabilities, people who are deaf and hard of hearing and people with Alzheimer’s. The funding will support People Inc.’s model for addressing health equity among vulnerable populations.
“We know that access to routine and preventative services is a determining factor in health and well-being,” Higgins said. “People with disabilities have unique needs and circumstances, creating additional hurdles to connecting with quality care. This funding for People Inc. will break through health access barriers for families, improving wellness and life quality for the people of Western New York.”
Utilization of telehealth grew drastically during the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 37 percent of all Americans used telehealth in 2021. When implemented correctly, virtual health services can be an especially useful tool for individuals with chronic conditions and disabilities, officials said.
People Inc.’s telehealth service, in partnership with Virtual Medical Care, is designed to support a patient’s ability to live independently while promoting better individual outcomes and overall wellness.
For medically complex patients, there are many benefits. Telehealth services allow for more consistent health monitoring and improved stability of care for people with chronic conditions. For those who are immune-compromised, virtual appointments reduce unnecessary exposure. It eases family and caregiver participation in health discussions for seniors with dementia or individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Virtual visits also reduce delays in care, eliminate office wait times, and lower stress by facilitating appointments in the comfort of one’s home.
Accessing health care is often challenging for individuals who are Deaf or hard of hearing due to language barriers with providers. Through a partnership between People Inc. and Deaf Access Services, American Sign Language interpretation skills are incorporated into virtual visits, eliminating communication barriers for individuals with hearing challenges.
“As we continue to focus on increasing access to care and removing health-care barriers, this grant will allow further opportunities to offer expert, face-to-face care to vulnerable people right in their homes," said Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of People Inc.
Officials said the federal investment also delivers cost savings to the health-care system and patients alike, reducing emergency room visits, monitoring health to prevent exacerbating conditions which then require more costly treatment, and eliminating additional expenses associated with in-person visits such as transportation and childcare.
