There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Niagara County but the health department says the number of individuals who are currently under voluntary quarantine has increased from four to seven.
Niagara County Health Director Dan Stapleton said Tuesday the risk of Covid-19 in the county remains low and that his department is continuing to proactively work with partners to plan and prepare should a suspect case of arise locally.
“One of the primary actions for the Department of Health at this time is quarantining individuals who meet the criteria for potential exposure," Stapleton said. "Today, we have seven individuals who are voluntary quarantined. Quarantine separates well, potentially-exposed individuals for a specified time to ensure they do not develop symptoms or spread illness within their community. The number of quarantined individuals will continue to fluctuate as individuals complete their quarantine and when new potentially-exposed individuals are identified. Quarantine is a precautionary measure to control and minimize illness in our communities.”
The health department is encouraging residents to continue to take preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs, including:
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands;
• Avoiding close contact with sick people;
• Staying home when you are sick;
• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and
• Cleaning and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Health officials say older adults and persons of all ages who have severe chronic medical conditions (i.e. heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. For these individuals, additional precautions should be taken:
• Know what medications your loved one is taking and see if you can help them have extra on hand.
• Monitor food and other medical supplies needed and create a back-up plan.
• Stock up on non-perishable food items to have on hand in home to minimize trips to the stores.
• If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.
For more information on people at high risk, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html.
If you feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing and/or you were in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, the health department says you should stay home and call your doctor. Residents are advised to let them know about your symptoms and of any travel or COVID-19 exposure. If you do not have a doctor or are unable to speak with your doctor, you are asked to call to speak with the facility before you go to an urgent care center or emergency department.
For general questions regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19), call the New York Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.
