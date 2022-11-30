Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.