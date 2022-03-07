Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.