Pendleton talk radio caller seeks Legislature seat

LOCKPORT — A popular talk radio caller says he's ready to turn his words into action.
Kevin Aleong, perhaps better known as "Kevin from Pendleton" to talk radio fans, has announced he will be a candidate in the Republican Party primary for the 11th District seat in the Niagara County Legislature. He'll face off against Anthony Nemi, the endorsed Republican incumbent in the race.
The 11th district includes parts of the town and city of Lockport and Pendleton.
Aleong describes himself as a voice that "normally provides a fresh, common-sense, non-partisan perspective to many of the burning issues Western New Yorkers and Americans face and struggle with daily."
A graduate of SUNY's Empire State College, Aleong said the first priority for Niagara County government should be integrity. He said his election will "assure us we will have an elected public servant who will not put his political party's interests before the priorities and interests of those residing in his district.
In making his announcement, Aleong unveiled his T.E.A.M. platform for the county. The platform calls for transparency, economic prosperity, accountability and what he described as the mobilization of all the district's residents in reaching those goals.
"Be a part of TEAM," Aleong said. "Which is a return to what Niagara County was, and can be once again."
