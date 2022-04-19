Already 20-years in the making, the Pendleton Community Center, is slowly making headway having qualified for grants such as a $500,000 matching Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) for the entire Town Park project.
Another $200,000 matching grant from the Greenway Commission is also being utilized to its maximum potential with funds from the Town’s match also going towards the CFA.
“Not only is it helping residents in Pendleton, it’s helping residents outside Pendleton. It’s a regional thing,” Councilman Jason Evchich said at the Town Board meeting on April 11.
At a recent Recreation Committee board meeting, member Mike Argentieri said that the big positive for the committee is the promise of more empty space, indoor and outdoor. He noted that every year – except during the COVID-19 pandemic – the Starpoint High School was the site of the summer recreation program, and while the situation has worked out well – the Town pays a nominal fee – it is not the perfect situation.
“The problem is if the winds ever change and the school district decides they don’t want to do that anymore. They want to start charging (a large fee) for that? …,” Argentieri said. “You’re reliant on somebody else’s good will, where if you had your own town’s center, you could do that and there are other things we could plan. You could have a Halloween party, you could have a dance.”
Argentieri said that some of the features of the Town’s Park have been talked about for some time.
“They’ve been talking about a number of projects for years,” he said. “We wait for them to be our leader forward. The community center is one. They’ve also been talking about a splash pad …. at one point there was a grant for a canal launch.”
One of the uses of the community center would be a place for seniors, veterans to meet as the Log Cabin currently being used is rotting from the inside out.
“There’s also a desire of younger families for a place for kids to have a Halloween party,” Argentieri said.
Committee member Nicole Welka said that there’s been “some talk” on pulling the summer recreation program from Starpoint to the fully constructed center, when it is finished, depending on how large it turns out to be.
“They’ve changed the designs dozens of times. This group wants this and this group wants that,” Argentieri said. “They (Town Board members) told us that it was settling or it looked like its coming to a fruition.”
