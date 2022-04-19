Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with periods of light rain. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.