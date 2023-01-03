The Town of Pendleton Democratic Committee is seeking candidates to run for local offices in 2023.
Posts on the November general election ballot are: town supervisor, town council member (two will be elected), town highway superintendent, town justice and Niagara County legislator, 11th district.
Any Pendleton resident who's interested in running on the Democratic line for any of these offices should contact committee chair James Sacco at: 6944 Creekview Drive, Lockport, NY 14094; 585-205-1328; or pendletondems2023@gmail.com.
