After years of discussion, the Town of Pendleton is moving forward with its plans to construct a community center.
Currently, a link on the Town of Pendleton's website, brings interested residents to designs for the community center building which will be going to bid this month. It will feature ADA bathrooms and changing rooms, paved walking paths, pavilions, a splash pad, as well as a building to host service groups and seniors all year-long, the project has broken up into different parts.
Supervisor Joel Maerten said in the course of two interviews, one of the major steps was a $200,000 grant from the Greenway Commission toward the construction of the building in 2020.
“For this last year we’ve had an architect who’s working on plans – we have them on the website now – we’ve been doing conceptual stuff, kind of circling, and we’re now working on some final detail plans,” Maerten said. “He’s working with the town’s engineers to put together a bid package.”
Maerten gave an estimated price of $700,000 for construction, which would be funded through the greenway grant and through reserves the town has saved.
“We’ve been talking about the community center for a long time and been saving for the entire time, but the cost of the building was going past the reserves,” he said. “We were holding out for the perfect community center and the cost of that was going out of sight, but we’ve been saving along the way.”
Two other state grants and the fundraising partner in Pendleton Councilman Jason Evchich and his non-profit, Mason’s Mission, will also be coupled with the town’s reserves to complete the rest of the project in its entirety.
Maerten estimated that the splash pad, pavilions and paths will come to a cost of $1 million, but as reported, $500,000 worth of the project will be funded through New York state grant awards dispersed earlier in December.
For Niagara County, as a whole, New York state will invest $21.5 million through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, for different projects including Pendleton’s.
Maerten also said that the additional $500,000 will be fundraised by Mason’s Mission, a non-profit specifically dedicated to building all inclusive playgrounds for children who may live with disabilities such as wheel-chair requirements.
And just as important was a second state grant cited by Maerten to construct ADA bathrooms and changing rooms coming in to the tune of $90,000.
Maerten talked about how the entire project will come together and really change Pendleton as a community. He gave the example of neighbors seeing each other at the playground and discovering they live on the same street.
“I’ve met so many people there, I think of one man in particular,” Maerten said. “He said, ‘Do you remember we met here eight years ago?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I remember!’ (It was) just that random chance encounter.”
