Two pending Niagara County solar projects are among 22 large-scale renewable energy projects to be granted Renewable Energy Certificate agreements by the state, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
Despite the awards, neither Ridge View Solar Center in Hartland, and Bear Ridge Solar in Cambria and Pendleton have received operating permits from the Office of Renewable Energy Sitting (ORES).
The Ridge View project from EDF Renewables, involves the building of a 350-megawatt solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located storage. The Bear Ridge project from Cypress Creek Renewables involves the building of a 100 megawatt solar facility.
In a release on the awards, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) stated the projects being awarded will need to deliver energy generation for use in the state, and will only receive payments once the projects are completed and are producing electricity for the grid. This essentially means that the companies behind the projects will have financial incentives available to them once their projects are completed.
No value has been determined for this though as no contracts have been executed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.