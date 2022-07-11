A 36-year-old man struck by a car on Center Street Monday night was ultimately taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance after weather conditions forced down a Mercy Flight helicopter.
Emergency crews were called to Center Street about 9:50 p.m. for reports that a 36-year-old male had been struck by a vehicle and was injured. Lewiston police said the man was showed signs of "an altered mental status and traumatic injuries."
Mercy Flight was requested and responded to the scene. It landed in the middle of Academy Park but when attempting to transport the patient, the helicopter was forced to land due to stormy conditions and the male was ultimately transported to the hospital by a Lewiston #1 ambulance crew.
Center Street was currently closed late Monday night between Portage Road and Ninth Street.
Further investigation of the incident is being handled by the Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
