Pedestrian struck in the Falls

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.