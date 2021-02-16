A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a car on Lewiston Road.
City officials said the collision occurred about 3 p.m. and involved a vehicle traveling south on Lewiston Road. The man was hit as he entered the roadway in the 2600 block of Lewiston Road.
The man appeared to have suffered injuries to his collarbone and head and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he is currently in stable condition.
The Crash Management Team was activated and is continuing the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.