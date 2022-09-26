Niagara Falls police are investigating a Monday morning accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard that left a 74-year-old pedestrian in critical condition.
About 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said they were called to the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard for a report of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.
A 54-year-old man driving a ’07 Ford Explorer told officers he was heading east on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard when he noticed a man walking between two lanes of traffic. The driver swerved but couldn’t avoid hitting the pedestrian.
Police said the 74-year-old man appeared to be crossing southbound when he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing and was not in the crosswalk at the time of impact. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The Crash Management Team is continuing the investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information, they are asked to call the Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563.
