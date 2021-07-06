Lockport Main Street and Lumber City Development Corporation are collaborating to host a biking event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with Lockport’s “Lockport in Bloom” weekend and North Tonawanda’s “Garden Walk” weekend. The event encourages the use of the Erie Canalway/Empire State Trail between North Tonawanda and Lockport. Additionally, both LMS and LCDC hope the event encourages residents of one another’s communities to learn more about their nearby communities and their respective amenities.
“We are so thrilled to launch an event that connects our cities all while showcasing our communities in such a lovely way,” said Jessica Dittly, Lockport Main Street program director, “Celebrating the gardens of both Lockport and North Tonawanda shines a new light on what local tourism can look like.”
"Pedals to Petals is a unique way for participants to explore the cities of Lockport & North Tonawanda,” added Laura Wilson, Lumber City Development Corporation executive director. “Both cities have so much to offer and are easily connected via a robust bicycle path system in Niagara County."
Bikers can pick up information related to Lockport in Bloom and the North Tonawanda Garden Walk at welcome booths located at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, as well as on Canal Street at the Lockport Community Farmers Market presented by Catholic Health, 79 Canal Street, Lockport and at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust Street, Lockport.
Additionally, for bikers 21 years of age and older, the Carnegie Art Center booth will have 50 drink tickets for Stooge’s Stuffed Burger Bar in Lockport, and the Lockport Community Farmers Market booth will have 50 drink tickets to Prosper Brewing in North Tonawanda, further cross-promoting our two communities. Drink tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis – limited to one drink ticket per biker.
For more information regarding Lockport Main Street, please contact Jessica Dittly at 622-2526 or jessica.dittly@gmail.com.
For information related to Lumber City Development Corporation, please contact Laura Wilson at 695-8580 ext. 5516 or lbernsohn@lumbercitydc.com.
