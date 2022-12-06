Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, which launched the United States into World War II. Veterans and community members are welcome to attend a special Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.
It will take place at 10 a.m. in the Naval Park’s Hangar Building. The event is free and open to the public. The American Legion Donovan Post will participate with a rifle team and TAPS bugler. Local actor Albert McFadyen will reprise his role as Franklin Delano Roosevelt to share stories about Roosevelt’s life and presidency and recreate Roosevelt’s “Day of Infamy” speech to Congress, given on Dec. 8, 1941.
McFadyen has portrayed FDR at numerous schools and theaters around the United States and supplied Roosevelt’s voice in the Ken Burns production “The National Parks: America's Best Idea.”
On Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, just before 8 a.m. in Hawaii, Imperial Japanese airplanes and submarines attacked the United States Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor and the 14th Pursuit Wing at Wheeler Army Airfield. More than 2,400 American military personnel were killed in the attack.
“Pearl Harbor had a direct impact on Americans across the country, including the five Sullivan brothers who signed up to serve together in the Navy as a result of losing their friend Bill Ball on the USS Arizona in the Japanese attack,” commented Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which is home of USS The Sullivans, the World War II destroyer named in their honor. “It is important to remember and honor those who were killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor and also honor our World War II veterans who were sent to war as a result of the attacks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.