LEWISTON — The Niagara County Peach Festival is officially underway at Academy Park.
Following Thursday’s Peach Taste-Off and introduction of Peach Queen contestants, the four-day festival’s official opening ceremonies take place at 5 p.m. today. A cheerleading competition and a concert by the Thurman Brothers are also on tap for tonight.
On Saturday, the Peach Festival Parade will be led by Kate Welshofer, anchor/host of “Most Buffalo”, seen weekdays on WGRZ-TV.
The hostess for the Peach Queen finals on Sunday night at 8 p.m. will once again be WGRZ-TV news anchor Maryalice Demler.
The Kiwanis of Lewiston “Media Person of the Year” is Tom Darro the long-time host of WEBR radio’s “Viewpoint”. Darro is well-known for his 60-plus years on radio in Niagara Falls and surrounding area, taking over as host of then WJJL’s morning show and “Viewpoint”, the station’s call-in program in 1969. Darro also spent time with the Niagara Falls Tourist and Convention Bureau, promoting Niagara Falls as a tourist destination on radio stations throughout the northeast. Darro returned to WJJL in 2006, again hosting Viewpoint, where the program continues today on WEBR.
Festival chairman Dean Beltran said that they expect 40,000 attendees over the festival’s four days. More than 14,000 pounds of fresh peaches are expected to be served, along with shortcake from DiCamillo Bakery.
“This is our major fundraiser,” he said. “After last year, our 63rd festival, that total has come to $1.5 million we’ve put back into the community through the years.”
Along with 27 vendors serving American and ethnic cuisine, and other opportunities for peaches, Amusements of America will again provide amusement rides for the festival. The Peach Queen Competition this year will feature 14 girls from Niagara County will compete for the title and a $4,000 scholarship. Other Festival staples include the Peach Taste Off of home-made peach deserts, the Peach Festival Parade along Center Street, the peach blossom and peach fuzz contests.
The festival schedule of events is as follows:
Today:
• Opening Ceremonies: 5-5:15 p.m.
• Cheerleading Competition: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Thurman Brothers: 8:30-11 p.m.
Saturday:
• Parade along Center Street: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Peach Blossom Contest: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
• Peach Fuzz Contest: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Peach Queen Fashion Show: 6-7:30 p.m.
• Tribute to Elvis with Terry Buchwald: 8-11 p.m.
Sunday:
• Dance Showcase: 12-2 p.m.
• Everyday People: 3-6 p.m.
• Peach Queen Finals: 7-10 p.m.
Proceeds from the festival goes toward donations the Kiwanis Club makes throughout the Lewiston community, with some organizations they donate to including Niagara Hospice, Lower Niagara Community Survivors, the Heart and Soul food pantry, and Lewiston Jazz and Art festivals.
