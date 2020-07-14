Peace Walk set for Saturday in the Falls

Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) and In God We Trust Movement will host a Clergy Peace Walk for Racial Justice and Unity on Saturday in Niagara Falls.
During the event, leaders from the local faith community will come together in unity to pray for healing from the sins of racism and police violence. The public is encouraged to participate.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at city hall, 745 Main St., and will include prayers and remarks by clergy and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. The walk will proceed from city hall to the police station on Main Street and will conclude with additional closing remarks and prayers.
Clergy, lay leaders, and people of faith from all faith traditions are welcome. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Water and sunscreen will be available. Participants are asked to RSVP to 716-285-3590 (NOAH) or 716-465-9838 (In God We Trust Movement), or sign up online at https://bit.ly/clergypeacewalksignup.
Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) is a non-partisan, interfaith network of 27 religious communities and allied organizations across Niagara County, which trains local leaders and creates positive, systemic social change through organized, collective action and civic engagement. For more information, visit www.noahniagara.org.
