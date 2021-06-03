SALAMANCA — The peace medal that depicts Seneca Chief Red Jacket and George Washington has been returned to the Seneca nation in a ceremony Monday after more than a 120 years of being held by a Buffalo museum.
The 7-inch silver medal was given to Chief Red Jacket by Washington to commemorate their negotiating the Treaty of Canandaigua in 1794, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.
The treaty was signed by the Haudenosaunee confederacy, which includes the Seneca Nation, and promised perpetual peace and friendship between the United States and the Haudenosaunee. It also defined the territories held by the nations, promised the U.S. would not disturb those lands and guaranteed free passage for the people of the United States through those lands.
The treaty is still in effect more than 225 years later, though the nations have lost control of vast portions of the territory they held at the time of its signing.
The medal had been in the possession of the Buffalo History Museum since 1895. The Seneca Iroquois National Museum, also known as the Onöhsagwë:de' Cultural Center, received the medal at an outdoor ceremony in Salamanca, New York, and it will be on display there.
"This medal — it represents what lives inside each and every Seneca person: the heart of a sovereign and our rightful recognition as such. This is our identity as a Nation," Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said. "It cannot be owned, bought or sold. It belongs to all of us and is passed from generation to generation so it can live forever."
"Reassessment is not enough," said Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum, at the ceremony. "Action is imperative to ensure that any artifacts of cultural (importance) are returned."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.