The Falls has announced its summer paving program at a time when the city still isn't sure exactly how much cash it will have for infrastructure improvements.
Then 10 projects are slated to be funded under the New York State Department of Transportation's Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS).
"We know that the state has talked about cuts and that could impact this list," Mayor Robert Restaino said on Monday.
Standing at the corner of 61st Street and Girard Avenue, the major said paving programs would begin there and move forward into the city. The bulk of the projects appear to be in the LaSalle area of the city.
"These meet the CHIPS requirements," Restaino said.
The Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) was established by the state Legislature in 1981.
"This is an area where we're looking to provide service to the community," the mayor said.
While the state, like the Falls, is experiencing drastic revenue reductions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Restaino said there has been no indication that the CHIPS program would be completely eliminated this year.
"If there are reductions, then we'll have to adjust," he said.
The current plan calls for paving 61st Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Girard Avenue. That would be followed by paving Girard Avenue from 56th Street to 66th Street.
The plan also calls for 70th and 71st streets to be paved from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Girard Avenue. Lindbergh Avenue would be redone from 66th Street to 70th Street.
Frontier Avenue is set to be repaved from 66th Street to 71st Street and Rivershore Drive will get new paving from Champlain Avenue to Council Street.
If sufficient funding is available, crews will repave 98th Street from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Cayuga Drive.
Paving projects would then move north, with Bell Street between College and James avenues and DeVeaux Street between College and James avenues finishing up the work.
