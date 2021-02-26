Life’s a bit easier now for retired Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. Some days he ice fishes. He helps out at Niagara Tradition Home Beer and Wine Supply, the shop he and his wife Becky started 30 years ago. He spends quality time with his dad.
The biggest lesson he learned as mayor?
“There are no silver bullets and it’s a long, hard road,” Dyster said earlier this week. “I wanted there to be some other phase of my life.”
Sometimes his love of the city and loyalty end up in a scary place like during the Black Lives Matter protests.
“It was one of the moments I felt most separated from the city,” Dyster said. “I had my fingers crossed. I don’t know if I had my Rosary but it was close.”
The tensest protest ended with everyone involved, including police and city officials, taking a knee and saying a prayer.
Avoiding over-involvement
One good thing so far in retirement, the former mayor said, is he’s kept his promise to Becky and avoided getting “boarded up,” his term for saying yes to too many volunteer opportunities, leaving someone with nothing to do but go to meetings. It’s a mistake he made after serving on the Niagara Falls City Council and then running in the Democratic mayoral primary and losing. He joined the Niagara River Greenway, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Niagara Experience and more. It was too much.
Still, he has a more optimistic view of things than he did way back when he interned with the district attorney’s office and became quickly disillusioned.
“I didn’t want to go through life thinking, ‘If that egg salad sandwich had been a little better, I might have saved him a couple years in prison.’ ”
Instead of law, he went into diplomatic service as a strategic arms negotiator during the Cold War. That brought another very positive outcome: He was based in Geneva, Switzerland and, though he was very busy all week long, he had a per diem and free time on weekends to explore and drink good beer.
Eventually, he and Becky, his high school sweetheart moved home. It was 1989. They were watching a Bills game with friends and drinking all the “good beer” the corner store had to offer. In the back of Field and Stream Magazine he saw a classified ad for a home brewing supply house. He had no teaching position lined up locally. He started brewing and quickly escalated to start selling home brewing supplies in 1992 on 77th Street. The business quickly outgrew its location.
“We tried to stay in Niagara Falls” he laments, “but even after we were in business for five years people thought of us a fly-by-night. It was a shame we had to leave our hometown.”
Son Bert and Becky ran the business as Paul was busy with his political life. Today, he helps out in the shop.
About a return to politics, he is smart enough to never say never. “I have no plans but I haven’t ruled it out yet,” he said.
Thoughts on the new mayor
As for his successor, Robert Restaino, he wishes him well.
As he departed, Dyster said he left a small gift and a note on the incoming mayor’s desk.
“God bless him,” Dyster said of Restaino. “There are very few who recognize how tough this job is and I’m in the club.”
Restaino acknowledges the challenges of today.
“There’s no playbook for the impact the virus has on everything,” the current Mayor said, “... in many ways you end up being reactive because the variables change. That said, we’ve had lots of people showing interest in doing business with the city.”
Some of the recent inquiries have included light manufacturing, tourism and service-related training type businesses.
Restaino remains optimistic about receiving promised federal aid but he is cautious.
“I am not relying on it to balance the budget. I am looking to fill the holes from the pandemic.”
The optimism train
There are still things that worry Dyster, like what will become of the Blues Festival which seemed to be off to a good start and growing before the pandemic.
He sees a lot of infrastructure in place for the tourism economy, for example, the new railroad station which, one day, will connect Toronto with New York City. There’s even a spot set up at the train station for Canadian Customs, a needed component for international travel.
It’s important, Dyster said, to consider we now have a president who was a daily Delaware-to-Washington, D.C. train commuter. “We may be coming up on the new golden age of rail travel.”
There is no golden ticket to building a tourism economy, Dyster said. Instead, it will be an accumulation of things from people interested in the Underground Railroad to those who come to explore Fort Niagara, to see the birds, art at the Albright Knox and Castellani museums or architecture in Buffalo.
“You add up all these niches,” Dyster said “and pretty soon your hotels are full. A hotel is to the tourism economy as a factory is to the industrial economy.”
Roots and political degradation
In a way, Dyster is glad to be above the fray. When he worked for the federal government, it was mostly under Republicans even though he was a Democrat. In fact, many of the veteran public servants he served with are still working together on “The Lincoln Project,” a Republican entity that worked against President Trump’s reelection.
“It used to be like the Bills and the Dolphins,” Dyster said of the changed culture, “now it’s like some sort of blood sport. I love the country, I love the people, but I have never seen government like this.”
Paul’s dad, Dr. Dyster, is now a spry, young 93 but he’s only been retired a few years. Paul visits with him and helps out regularly. Dr. Dyster is a retired obstetrician and gynecologist who handled a ton of tough cases in his legendary career.
“My dad always says, ‘Son, there is no easy way into this life and there is no easy way out.”
As the interview at Power City Eatery concluded, Dyster pounded frantically on his phone. Obviously, something was very important. There are mundane tasks and then there are critical priorities. Like bringing a pastrami sandwich home to Becky.
