Patrick Brown, the Niagara Falls City Council’s appointee to the Niagara Falls Water Board, submitted his resignation on Tuesday.
The move comes one week after representatives of the Niagara Falls Chapter of the NAACP and the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) demanded that the city council remove Brown from his post and probe allegations of systemic racism at the Water Board.
According to a release from the city, Brown said in his letter that the decision was based on his family’s best interest.
City officials stressed, in a release announcing the move, that the decision fully Brown’s. “The majority of the city council has continuously supported Mr. Brown’s dedication to serving the people of Niagara Falls in this capacity. Despite our requests that he continue to stay through his term, his decision was final.”
The council majority appointed Brown to this role in February of 2020, with Councilman William Kennedy objecting.
“From the moment he arrived, Mr. Brown proved himself to be a fiscal watchdog, ready to apply his immense professional knowledge, skills, and passion to making sure everything done was in the best interest of the city’s ratepayers,” the city’s release said. “In addition to being a champion for fiscal responsibility, Mr. Brown was always available to help ratepayers address issues in a timely and customer-oriented manner.”
During a Jan. 20 city council meeting, Brown, was harshly criticized by Falls NAACP Chapter President Shirley Hamilton for what she called “blatant discriminatory actions” toward Water Board Director of Financial Services Kendra Walker. Walker is one of only four African-American employees at the water board.
Brown was the target of even more highly charged claims by fellow Water Board Member Renae Kimble at a Jan. 11 Water Board meeting where the board voted 3-2 not to renew Walker’s employment contract. In addition to Brown, Board Members Nick Forester and Colleen Larkin also approved the resolution that effectively fired Walker.
Kimble also said that members of the Falls City Council were notified about what she described as “racist comments” on Brown’s Facebook page and made reference to an apparently inappropriate meme on the page that featured “Aunt Jemima.”
“For (the council) to know this and not do anything,” Kimble said, “shame on them.”
The day after the water board meeting, the Facebook page for Brown appeared to have been taken down.
In response to the Jan. 11 charges, City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins said, ”We do not see Mr. Brown as a racist. The post (the NAACP) sent us seemed like a normal pro-Trump Facebook post. The majority of the council feels that Mr. Brown is doing exactly what we hoped he would do. That's be a fiscal watchdog."
The city council is now searching for new Water Board appointee.
“As we now search for a new appointee, we will look for someone who has Mr. Brown’s tenacity, knowledge, and most of all, desire to look beyond the politics and serve the ratepayers of Niagara Falls honorably and earnestly,” the release said.
Anyone interested in serving on the Water Board can send their resume to kenny.tompkins@niagarafallsny.gov .
