Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has revised its visitation policy. The updated policy removes the previous proof of vaccination requirement for all visitors who are accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient.
The policy will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice.
Changes to visitors not permitted include:
• Visitors that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 must have no fever for at least 24 hours and all other symptoms improving and at least 10 days have passed from date of diagnosis. This is without exception.
• Individuals that have been in contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who is actively under investigation for COVID-19 (PUI) within 5 days. This is without exception.
All visitors will continue to be required to wear an approved face covering at all times during their visit. Visitors who do not have such a covering will be issued one by the medical center and instructed in its proper use to ensure both mouth and nose are covered.
In addition, visitors will continue to be prohibited from visiting a patient with an active diagnosis of COVID-19. In addition, any visitors exhibiting signs and symptoms of an illness or has an illness that could be transferred to patients, will not be permitted to visit.
The purpose of these revisions is to maintain Memorial’s commitment to quality care in a safe environment. To view more policy detail, please visit: https://nfmmc.org/memorial-medical-center-revises-patient-visitation/
