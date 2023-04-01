If you plan on attending today’s anniversary festivities at Gadawski’s Restaurant on Falls Street, be prepared for a bit of a different experience.
It’s not every day that a family-owned restaurant celebrates 100 years of service and members of the Gadawski family intend to make the most of it.
Co-owner and lead cook Mary Beth Gadawski Nugent won’t be plating up pierogis or serving fish fries.
The only drinks bartenders Fred and Bob Gadawski will be serving are ones they intend to drink themselves.
The Gadawskis want to relax and enjoy their family’s big moment.
They want all of the many patrons who have supported their business for decades to stop by and do the same.
“We’re not working,” Gadawski Nugent said. “We’ve got the day off. We’re just enjoying the day, seeing the people who have kept us in business all these years. That’s what this is all about.”
The anniversary festivities kick off at 2 p.m. and will run through 7 p.m.
The street in front of Gadawski’s, still located at 1445 Falls Street where it has been for the past 100 years, will be closed off to traffic during the event to give party goers some extra space under a big tent.
The event will feature a Polish band, Captain Tom & The Hooligans, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Gadawski Nugent’s brother, Fred, who tends bar in the restaurant, said he’s not sure what to expect in terms of attendance but if the phone calls from people inquiring about the event are any indication, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if people packed the building, the tent and maybe even then some.
“This is kind of epic, I think,” he said.
Gadawski’s won’t be serving pierogis or clam chowder or any other traditional Polish meals that made the place popular. The chairs and tables inside the restaurant are being cleared out for the day to provide added space for visitors.
As for activities, there will be a unique game of cornhole with bean bags made to look like pierogis and the holes in the corn hold boards made to look like frying bans. For $5, party goers will get a chance to toss pierogis into frying pans to win Gadawski’s gift certificates and other prizes.
Food will be available for purchase from food trucks that have been invited to attend the event.
There will also be a limited bar menu focusing on Polish beer and drinks and cocktails served in honor of Gadawski family members.
Three kinds of Polish beer will be served, including Tyskie, Żywiec and Okocim.
Polish vodka and Krupnik, a Polish honey liquor that is a favorite of Gadawski’s bartender and co-owner Fred Gadawski, will also be available.
Vodka and orange juice, the preferred drink of the longtime owner, the late Eddie Gadawski, will be available as well as John Collins — a mix of bourbon and sweet and sour that was the drink of choice for Eddie’s wife, Irene. Polish martinis made with Krupnik, vodka and apple juice, will be served in honor of Anthony Jankowski, the family patriarch who founded the original Gadawski’s restaurant with his wife, Catherine, back in 1923.
Pop, wine, coffee and desserts will also be served.
Customers will be able to purchase a special 100-year Gadawski’s anniversary cup for $10 and get $1 refills all day.
Gadawski fans will also be able to buy commemorative, 100th anniversary T-shirts for $25 apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.