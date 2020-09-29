Parolee convicted in daughter's death heading back to jail

BUFFALO -- A Falls man, who did prison time for his conviction in the death of his 22-month-old daughter in 2010, is headed back to prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced Randy Colucci, 36, to 75 months in prison during a hearing in federal court in Buffalo. The sentencing capped more than three years of plea negotiations and investigation.
In April 2017, a Homeland Security agent, working undercover, discovered multiple videos and images of child pornography being shared on a peer-to-peer website. Investigators determined the IP address connected to the files was being used by Colucci.
Federal agents and Falls police executed a search warrant on Colucci's 22nd Street home in June 2017 and recovered a laptop computer and hard drive containing images of children less than 10 years old, including children being subjected to violent sexual assaults.
Colucci was arrested in April 2018 and charged with receipt and possession of child pornography. At the time of his arrest, Colucci was on parole for his 2011 manslaughter conviction involving the death of his daughter, Carmen.
After more than a year of adjournments to allow public defenders to meet with Colucci and review the evidence in the case against him, prosecutors moved in June 2019 to indict him. A federal grand jury charged Colucci with multiple counts of receipt and possession of child pornography.
A week after his indictment, Colucci accepted the plea offer by admitting guilt to a single count of possessing child pornography. The plea left Colucci facing a potential 20-year prison term.
Colucci was paroled from Attica State Prison in 2017, after serving almost six years of a three- to nine-year sentence for the death of his infant daughter. He was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and pleaded guilty in January 2011 to the latter charge.
Falls police were called to a home Colucci shared with his then wife on March 31, 2010, after Carmen was discovered with her head lodged between a mattress and the top of a portable playpen. She died a week later from the injuries she suffered.
Detectives said their investigation showed that Carmen was “put in a (portable playpen) with her 12-month-old brother, with a twin mattress on top of the playpen and a TV on top of the mattress to keep the children from getting out.”
The Coluccis did not check on the two young children for 17 hours.
