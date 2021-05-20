Joe Molinaro says he's fed up and he’s not going to take it anymore. The redesign of the former Robert Moses Parkway into a nature corridor offends him and he's speaking out.
Molinaro, who lives on Whirlpool Street just south of Findlay Drive, gestured Wednesday at the new landscaping with disgust.
“The whole planning along this area is for people to use it,” Molinaro said. “How do you design a pathway 8-feet wide? People want to conversate. Someone is going to get hurt. How can you spend $4 million and give us nowhere to recreate?”
He points specifically at stumps and sign markers 8-feet off the bike trail.
State Parks Spokesperson Angela Berti explained the area about which Molinaro is concerned is dedicated to the restoration of native plants and trees like oak, viburnum, serviceberry, sycamore, maples and milkweed.
Invasive and nonnative species were removed and are being replaced with “high mow” meadow areas planted with native seed mixes. Berti also said areas just south of Ferry Avenue near the river that appear unkempt and newly seeded are likely owned by Empire State Development.
“You can’t spend that amount of money to have a plan to not maintain it,” Molinaro said. “I watched them with this project. They spared no expense. Why not cut the grass and let the humans enjoy it?”
The project was designed in concert with the Western New York Land Conservancy’s “Restore the Gorge” effort.
The removal of the remainder of the former Robert Moses Parkway from Findlay Drive north to Lewiston is planned but not designed.
“When we announced that we would be removing the parkway, the project was broken into two phases,” Berti said. “We are just wrapping up phase 1 which is the section that just opened between Main and Findley. The contract officially ends in November.
We are in the very early stages of beginning to study Phase 2. At this point there is no funding identified.”
