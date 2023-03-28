The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that lane closures are scheduled on the Niagara Scenic Parkway (State Route 957A) in the City of Niagara Falls beginning Monday.
The closures are necessary to facilitate milling and paving. There will be right and left lane closures both eastbound and westbound on weekdays from Monday through June,
The closures will be from Interstate 190 to the intersection of John B. Daly Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue. No weekend lane closures are planned.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.
