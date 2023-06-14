Electric vehicle (EV) drivers have even more opportunities to access public charging stations in Niagara Falls. The Parkway Condominium has installed new Livingston Charge Port charging stations in the Parkway Condominium main parking lot. Livingston Energy Group, a NY-based solution provider for EV charging stations, partnered with National Grid to secure grant funding for the project.
Prior to the installation of EV chargers at the Parkway Condominium, the closest public charging stations for residents and tourists was the Niagara Falls Train Station (www.plugshare.com).
Parkway Condominium charging stations are within walking distance to many Niagara Falls tourist attractions, such as the Maid of the Mist, Niagara Falls Observation Tower, Seneca Niagara Casino, and many area hotels.
“The Parkway Condominium has long been a premier residence in our community, providing many first of its kind amenities in our area. It is consistent with that history that this installation at the Parkway continues the forward thinking that has put the Parkway in a league of its own,” said Mayor Robert Restaino.
The Parkway Condominium, Livingston Energy Group, National Grid, and local chambers will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new EV charging stations in the main parking lot of the Parkway Condominium at 151 Buffalo Ave. at 11 a.m. on Thursday. After the ceremony, there will be a reception for guests.
“With Niagara Falls’ rich history of technological advancements and Niagara Falls being the location of Nikola Tesla’s first hydroelectric power plant, it felt right that EV charging stations be placed here at Parkway Condominium,” said Lynnanne Baggott, association manager for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. and Parkway Condominium.
Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s management team worked closely with the Parkway Condominium Board of Managers, to oversee the project and bring the stations to the community. The Parkway Condominium EV charging stations already have multiple EV drivers charging their vehicles, with dozens of charging sessions since the finalization of the project in early May.
“EVs are rapidly becoming a more common option for consumers. EV drivers look for housing that can provide convenient car charging options when they are home and access to EV infrastructure when they are traveling,” said Kate Kruk, Director of Community Engagement for Livingston Energy Group. “Livingston Energy Group is proud to be providing the hardware, software, and customer support solutions to Parkway Condominium, it’s residents, and visitors to the area.”
Through National Gird’s Make-Ready Incentives, communities can significantly reduce the costs of adopting EV infrastructure. The program granted the Parkway Condominium more than $10,000 for infrastructure costs for this project.
”The Electric Vehicle Association of WNY is dedicated to helping bring EVs to everyone in our communities. One of the biggest benefits of EV ownership is the ability to charge one’s vehicle at home. Having Level 2 charging available for apartment residents, conveniently located where they live, work and shop, is an important step in being able to make the transition to EVs possible for everyone. We are excited to see this charging location come online and look forward to seeing more stations from Livingston Energy Group being deployed throughout all of Western New York,” said David A. Otminski, president, Electric Vehicle Association of WNY.
With the ever-changing technology in modern-day society, it is important to adapt to significant changes, like electric vehicles and EV charging systems. The Parkway Condominium recognizes this need for adaptability and encourages others to include EV charging within their communities.
