Parks running for Town of Niagara board seat

Johnny C. Parks,a resident of the Town of Niagara, has announced his candidacy for the Niagara Town Board. Parks is seeking endorsement from the Democratic, Conservative and Working Families parties.
“I want to bring a new voice to the Town of Niagara,” Parks said in a release. “Seeing that things have been the same for years, I believe it is time for a new voice and new ideas to help the town grow and prosper.”
Parks has lived in the town for nine years with his wife Jennifer, son Jordan, daughter Jazlyn and dog Scooby. He has served on the Town of Niagara Advisory Committee and the Town of Niagara Police Reform Committee.
Additionally, Parks currently works at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Niagara Falls as a production manager, where he’s been employed for more than 25 years. He also held jobs at local town businesses, such as Valu Home Center, as store manager for six years, and K-Mart as an assistant manager for five years. In all of his positions and experiences, Parks has shown the leadership abilities it takes to be a part of the Town of Niagara board.
Parks has also shown the love he has for his town by serving on the John Street Community Watch Group. In 2018, Parks was honored for his service by the town board, as he received the town’s Helping Hands award. As the driving force of the community watch group, Parks keeps an eye on the John Street Park, keeping it clean and safe for area children. He has also provided, drinks, snacks and sporting equipment for park attendees.
“I have been vocal about the upkeep of John Street Park,” Parks said. “There have been instances where people have sprayed vulgar graffiti on the park equipment. I assisted the neighborhood by interacting with the neighborhood kids that frequent the park and I instill a sense of pride in the park.”
In Parks’ spare time, he has devoted his efforts to the local youth, coaching football and baseball within the town. Parks coached football with the Niagara Wheatfield Amateur Athletes for over 25 years. Additionally, Parks was the head coach of the Niagara Wheatfield Falcons modified football team for two years. The resident has also spent time at the local Town of Niagara Veterans Memorial Community Park coaching little league baseball teams for three years. In his endeavors as coach, Parks instilled sportsmanship, team building, character and hard work amongst all his players.
Parks’ experiences professionally and voluntarily, along with his leadership, work ethic and devotion within the town label him as a bright candidate for the Town of Niagara Town Board.
“Together, I believe, we can build community pride and bring the community together to create and even better sense of togetherness,” Parks said. “A vote for Parks is a vote for change. When you vote for me you will get a hard working and devoted candidate who loves his town and has its best interests at heart.
“My favorite part of being a town resident is how the community really embraces my beliefs of coaching kids and watching them grow, which is exactly what I want to see this town do – grow. With a vote for myself, we can continue to expand the growth of the Town of Niagara.”
The town board primary vote is June 22.
