Thanks to a few interested residents, the Town of Porter is looking to start a new committee to oversee the Porter on the Lake park.
Called the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, the group would be made up of town residents coming up with ideas and funding sources for any new park improvements.
Town Supervisor John “Duffy” Johnston said that residents who frequently use the park came to the town and asked if they could form a committee for park improvements and looking into grant money. Porter on the Lake is the only park the town maintains and takes care of.
“Its a great idea for residents to come forward and volunteer their time for something,” Johnston said.
The committee would be tasked with examining the town’s parks system and determining whether residents’ needs are being met.
There will be nine members appointed by the Town Board that will serve three-year terms. In order to stagger the terms, one-third of the members will have one-year-terms, another third will have two-year-terms, and the remaining third will have a full three-year-term.
The committee will have a chairperson and vice-chairperson chosen by the Town Board from the nine members.
Its powers and duties include preparing and maintaining a detailed inventory of the parks, review significant new projects or proposed significant changes involving the use, design, construction, and management of lands, make recommendations regarding the use of parks and open spaces and facilities, providing a forum for public comment regarding parks and recreation issues, and identifying and assisting the preparation of grants or other fundraising opportunities to support town parks and recreation resources.
Johnston said the committee’s organizers have all of their members in place, who would all be volunteers and meet monthly. One of the town board members, Larry White, will be on this committee.
The Porter Town Board will have a public hearing at its Nov. 7 monthly meeting for anyone who wants to comment about the proposed committee. The board will vote on approving the committee during that meeting.
