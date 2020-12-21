Parked car strikes house after Walnut Avenue crash

A parked car was pushed into a house on Walnut Avenue early Monday after it was struck by another vehicle that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.
Reports from the scene indicate that emergency crews were called at just after 3 a.m. Monday to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3700 block of Walnut Avenue.
Reports from the scene indicate that a male driving a blue Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and spun into a Pontiac Grand Prix that was parked near the corner of 38th Street. The impact caused the Pontiac to crash into a house located at 3703 Walnut Ave. Representatives from National Fuel and the Niagara Falls code enforcement department responded to the scene to assess the gas line and the structural integrity of the house.
Initial reports indicate that the driver of the Impala is facing multiple charges, including DWI.
The matter remains under investigation.
