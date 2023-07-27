New York State Park Police say they were able to rescue a man who had entered the upper rapids in Niagara Falls State Park late Thursday afternoon.
A Park Police commander said officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m from witnesses who said a man had walked into the rapids off of Three Sisters Island. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they saw the man “clinging to a rock and small tree in the rapids.”
The Park Police officers said they were able to reach the unidentified man using ropes and poles and were able to bring him back to the Three Sisters Island shoreline.
Niagara Falls firefighters, who were also called to the scene, treated the man for what were described as “minor injuries.”
The man was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
