Autumn Porchfest returns to the Park Place Historic District in the City of Niagara Falls this weekend.
The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, encourages visitors to take a self-guided tour to get a look at properties in the neighborhood, many dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Musicians and bands will be performing at locations in the Park Place District during the event.
“PorchFest is a day when neighbors open their porches to the public by having musicians play and bring new friends to our district,” said Mary Leahy, one of the event organizers. “Our PorchFest is brought with the idea that strong neighborhoods are enforced through vibrant culture and music. We encourage guests to take advantage of all that our area has to offer — from the Aquarium to the scenic views to the restaurants and bars. The event is an invitation to explore our neighborhood.”
Information on self-guided neighborhood tours will be available at the PorchFest. More information can also be found on the event’s website, www.porchfest.org/about-porchfest/.
The 2022 PorchFest, which is the sixth year for the event, will feature recently renovated porches at a couple of locations, including a home at 402 Cedar Ave that is owned by Eyal Cohen.
Canadian bluesman Wilbur James will perform at 3:30 p.m. on the porch of the Marshall House at 740 Park Place.
“Black Road Sons” will make their live debut at 5 p.m. at 754 Park Place, the porch at the Law Office of Jason Cafarella who has opened his porch up to musicians since 2016.
PorchFest musicians play without charge for the good of the community. Tipping is encouraged.
Musicians will perform rain or shine. Organizers say the event is dog-friendly event and participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
