The Niagara Falls City School District will be holding its special graduation parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The parade will start at the parking lot of Niagara University’s Dwyer Arena at 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., the parade will begin the procession down Lewiston Road and go along the following route: A left onto College Avenue, follow College Avenue to Hyde Park Boulevard, turn right onto Hyde Park Boulevard and follow Hyde Park Boulevard past Hyde Park Elementary School and Gaskill Preparatory School, turn left onto Buffalo Ave proceed down Buffalo Avenue to LaSalle Preparatory School, drive past LaSalle Preparatory School down Buffalo Avenue and to your home.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, is encouraging residents from all across Niagara Falls to deck their cars out in blue and gold to celebrate the graduating seniors. He's asking people not to stop at LaSalle Prepatory School. There will be school officials to wave, signaling the end of the motorcade. Cars will be judged along the route and awards will be mailed to winning cars. Since this is a new event for the district, Laurrie discussed how the idea came about.
“It was a student-driven idea and suggestion and I support it one-hundred percent,” Laurrie said. “They deserve to be supported into the transition into this year.”
Laurrie is sure that this is tradition which will be continued in in the years to come. Some of the awards and prizes will be given out for decorations on cars. This is being done in conjunction with the senior awards night, and the senior sports night held on June 8. A graduation procession will be held on June 27 with Niagara Falls being lit blue and gold for the students.
Throughout the semester, the meal program has served many members of the community and has officially served more than 300,000 meals. Laurrie is glad to be helping students in any way possible during this time but has found this was more than anticipated.
“I think we’ve done a great service for our kids and our families,” he said. “I never expected the subscription to be this high but I am happy that we’re able to offer it. I think we filled a very important need in our community and we’re going to continue to do this all summer.”
With the end of the school year arriving, Laurrie is proud of how students, teachers and administrators have held up during the pandemic. The school district is still working on its plan for how to address reopening schools in the fall.
