Former North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas has traded in city council meetings for a new career on the radio.
Bill Yuhnke, the owner of WEBR Radio (1440 AM), has announced that the veteran politico will take to the airwaves on Thursday with his own talk show. The show will air every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be called Northtown News.
Yuhnke said the hour-long show will feature stories about and guests from the Northtowns community.
“Art is a real trooper when it comes to discussing the issues and the people he knows and served with,” Yuhnke said.
