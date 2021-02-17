NORTH TONAWANDA — In a impassioned address, Mayor Art Pappas delivered his final State of the City address, citing how the city has managed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as how it will be moving forward.
“Unfortunately, we did see the closure of some businesses due to the virus, but we also have some new enterprises under way with the opening of several barbershops and have salons, Mana Bar, Black Heart Cafe, Erie Avenue Lumber City Winery and Bistro. Mayor’s Pizza and notably coming Spot Coffee and a new family oriented casual Mexican restaurant as well as a wood-fired pizzeria, Piazza Amore, where the old Little Caesars stood will enhance business in town. 111 Sweeney Street is still considering opening a restaurant in the canal area downtown," he said, adding that Aunt Eno’s Sandwich Shop will be opening in the spring.
Pappas went on to discuss how the police department has added a new police dog that will be utilized for mental health and domestic calls, along with encouraging positive interactions between the community and the police department. Pappas also addressed how the fire department adapted to using new procedures due to the pandemic.
Some of the other topics he spoke about include the improvement being made to the Botanical Gardens, the Carnegie Arts Center holding events through virtual art spaces, and other projects that have been going on throughout the city.
His address concluded with the financial instability created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the city had their state AIM funding reduced by 20%, though there have been talks about getting it restored.
Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec said the State of the City address celebrated the success of the city and its employees. However, he felt there was something missing.
“One piece that I felt was missing is recognizing areas where we, as city leaders, can improve,” Tylec said. “I believe over the next year it will be important for city leaders to come together and find more ways to support small businesses by providing whatever tools necessary to help them succeed over the upcoming years. COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on the city over the last year in more ways than one and the city needs leadership now more than ever to persevere through the continuing pandemic.”
Robert Pecoraro, common council president and recently announced mayoral candidate, said the speech showed Pappas’ level of leadership.
Pecoraro said he is excited for what may come in 2021. Alderman Frank DiBernardo said the address was thorough, hitting on numerous topics from 2020. He said some areas that could have been addressed more are the development, capital costs and infrastructure upgrades for the city in the coming months.
