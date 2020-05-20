When he bought the Book Corner in 2001, Jeff Morrow had a plan.
Now, some 19 years later, the 63-year-old owner intends to stick to it, pandemic or no pandemic.
By his own calculation, he's got roughly 3-1/2 years to go.
"I'm trying to keep store open until I'm 66 and a half," Morrow said. "That was my whole plan in life before any of this came down."
"This," of course, is the novel coronavirus. It turned what should have been another successful year in the 93-year history of the most eclectic and only bookstore on Main Street in Niagara Falls into one of the most memorable for mostly all the wrong reasons.
To keep the store alive amid COVID-19, Morrow was forced to cut the staff and whatever else he could cut without having to shutter the place. He's now very much a one-man business, keeping to his usual seven-day-per-week work schedule, while trimming the hours a bit from his typical 9-to-5:30 to more of a 10:30-to-4 shift.
"It's not even like work for me when I come here on a Sunday. I love coming here," Morrow said. "If you were to tell me at 18 that this is the way I would have felt, I would have told you you were nuts."
He's still selling books and collectibles online. For his local customers, Morrow's also continuing to take "live" orders, allowing people to pick their items in the Book Corner's back parking lot. Morrow handles all deliveries while wearing a mask and gloves and practicing as much social distancing as he can.
"People are stepping up to support my store," he said. "There are families that have supported this store generation after generation. They have made sure they are ordering stuff for themselves or their family just because they want to help me."
It's not just the locals who have helped.
Morrow received notice last week that the Book Corner was chosen to receive a grant from the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. Established in 1996 by a group of former Borders book store employees, the foundation provides emergency financial support for booksellers across the country.
Since mid-March, thanks to supporters and donors, the foundation has provided 465 individual booksellers and comic book retailers with more than $450,000 of assistance during the pandemic. Funds can be used to help with personal rents and mortgages, helping to stabilize households after bookstores and comic shops temporarily closed due to the ongoing public health emergency.
The foundation works in partnership with the American Booksellers Association, a group of book lovers that includes several high-profile members such as actress Reese Witherspoon and best-selling authors Rick Riordan and James Patterson.
"We are so glad that we are able to provide Book Corner with this support," the foundation's communications coordinator Kate Weiss said. "It is only a piece of the puzzle of getting through this, but that people love their local bookstores is a message that is loud and clear."
It's not Morrow's first brush with Patterson. Each year around Christmastime, the author donates funds to support independent book store workers. In each of the last two years, Morrow said he has qualified for personal support from Patterson, which he greatly appreciates.
"He's really strong about helping independents. I got to admit, no other author has stepped up like this. It shows that he cares above and beyond before all of this," Morrow said.
Sales are understandably down since the days when customers were able to walk past the front glass cases with the carousel horse and lion and into the first of the Book Corner's three floors.
Last year, at the recommendation of a customer who suggested it seven years earlier, Morrow finally placed a map at the front of the store, encouraging visitors to place marks on their point of origin. Morrow said a good portion of the east coast on the map is now covered in markings. Visitors from the west coast and all points in between have left their marks as well.
"You won't believe how many people from across the country we have on that map in just one year," he said.
It's proof of what Morrow said in an off-hand statement that might just as well have been applied to Niagara Falls: "If you have something like that, something that is really interesting, people will come to it."
For those who still love the feel of an honest-to-goodness book and who appreciate the printed word in its traditional form, the Book Corner still has it all, and then some.
"If you've ever been in my store, this is a very special place," Morrow said. "I'm doing something different than other people, brother."
The original Book Corner was founded by Marie Fleming in 1927. It was located on First Street until 1950 when it was moved to Third Street. Jeff's father, Parke Morrow, bought it in the 1960s. The store was moved to 1909 Main St. before being moved again in 1982 to its current location at 1801 Main St., between Michigan and South avenues.
It was never supposed to be this way for a younger Jeff Morrow.
As a teenager who played football at Lewiston-Porter, he dreamed of heading out west to get an education. He fell in love with California and decided to attend United States International in San Diego where he graduated with a degree in literature.
Four years after graduating from college, he found himself struggling to latch on to any sort of career. It was around that time when his father called and said an assistant manager left and he could use a replacement.
Morrow accepted the position and came home.
"It was all fate," he said.
Morrow bought the business from his dad under a formal contract that saw him make monthly payments, that included interest, for a seven-year period. The deal included the building itself, which he now owns free and clear, a real advantage during these difficult financial times.
"I fell in love wth the store and he taught me the whole business from the ground up," he said of his father, who is now 84 and — you guessed it — remains an avid reader.
After the CARES Act was approved, Morrow said he had no interest in applying for a loan through the federal government, or any other kind of loan for that matter. He said he would have declined the funds from the Book Industry Charitable Foundation and Patterson if they didn't come in the form of grants and had to be paid back.
"I would close the store for good before I would ever owe money to anyone anymore. I don't owe anybody a penny," he said.
Morrow tentatively plans to reopen on June 1, provided the state allows it. He says he'll only do so if he feels comfortable after reviewing the number of infections, hospitalizations and other pertinent county health data. He strongly believes in safety first, for himself and for his customers.
"If I look at the numbers and don't like them, I'm not going to open. I will be careful," he said.
Regardless what happens with the virus, Morrow says he still intends to shut the Book Corner down for good in three and a half years.
That's the plan anyway.
"It's ending with me," Morrow said.
NEED A GOOD READ?
The Book Corner is still selling books and collectibles. Items are being made available for pickup at the store, which is located at 1801 Main St. in Niagara Falls. Some orders are being home delivered by the owner or through the U.S. Postal Service. To place an order or for more information, call 285-2928 or send an email to info@fallsbookcorner.com. The Book Corner's owner, Jeff Morrow, will call all customers who place orders to let them know when their items are available.
