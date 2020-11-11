Pandemic taking heavy toll — Crazy Jakes, Sawyer Creek Hotel, Brownie's shut their doors

NORTH TONAWANDA — After 12 years in North Tonawanda, Crazy Jake's has closed its doors due to a decline in business from the pandemic.
The closing was announced in a posting on the business' Facebook page, with owners thanked their customers and staff.
The Webster Street business isn't alone in feeling the pandemic’s wrath.
Steve Brown, the owner of Brownie’s Sports Bar, located on Oliver Street, announced Monday that Brownie's will be closing because the pandemic has been brutal on his business, which only opened a year ago. Then, on Tuesday, the Sawyer Creek Hotel in Wheatfield, announced, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the ever-tightening New York state guidelines. They joined Syros Family Restaurant in Lewiston which announced it was closing for the foreseeable future after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Brown spoke about his business closing in a brief video on Facebook, slowly tearing up as he spoke.
“I say this with a heavy heart, man,” he said. “I guess it wasn’t a wise business decision to sink my life savings into my dream sports bar and restaurant back in June 2019, because I have to close my doors. The worst part about it is I text all my employees, 20-plus people, that’s the way we communicate, they don’t do email. And I told them I’m sorry but I can’t do it anymore. The government, all that stimulus money and CARES Act money that should have been approved months ago, that’s what we’re hoping for. We went through the first round and that money’s gone.”
Brown said he was grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and his now former employees. He did say, though, he is hopeful Brownies will be able to reopen at some point.
Resident across Niagara County shared heartfelt anecdotes of times spent in these restaurants, others wished the owners best of luck in any future endeavors, and some blamed politicians, specifically Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his strict pandemic guidelines. Ray Spiteri, a resident of Ontario, said Crazy Jakes was one of his favorite places to visit whenever he came to Wester New York.
Todd Potter, owner of Potter’s Devils and Dogs Bar and Grill, has been frustrated about small business being the ones to absorb many impacts of the pandemic. He commented on Facebook about the closure of Crazy Jakes and Brownies, saying small businesses need all the help they can get.
“Crazy Jake's closed and now Brownies,” Potter wrote. “The struggle is real. This pandemic has us all at its mercy. Remember, you’re safer at a bar that is following all of the guidelines and rules than you are at a house party, a supermarket or a convenience store. We need your support now more than ever. The costs of operating keep going up but the revenues keep going down with all of the restrictions and limited capacity . Without any help in sight, the list of closings will continue.”
