The Niagara Police Athletic League and the Sheraton at the Falls, 300 Third St., will host a large basket auction in the Sheraton Ballroom from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Up 75 to 100 auction items are expected. Along with special raffles, including an overnight family stay at the Sheraton. There is no admission fee, auction tickets are only $5 per sheet and parking is free in the city lot.
The 4th annual PAL Santa Dash 5K will be run that morning as well. Runners can register on-line at score-this.com
Events are a part of the Jingle Falls festivities. All proceeds benefit Niagara PAL youth programs.
For additional information go to www.niagarapal.com, call PAL at (716) 286-7038 or e-mail arte498043@aol.com.
