A pair of Niagara Falls lawmakers are looking to hire an outside attorney from Buffalo to provide them legal advice on the city’s ongoing eminent domain proceedings involving the proposed $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park.
In a resolution that will be considered at tonight’s City Council meeting, Council Chair David Zajac (R) and Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) are looking to have the panel hire attorney Jeff Palumbo from the law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski. Palumbo has been identified as a past president of the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association.
The group touts itself as “the voice of builders, developers and associated industries.” Sources have described Palumbo as a land-use expert who has “worked primarily for developers.”
The resolution calls for Palumbo to serve “at the pleasure of the council” on matters related to ongoing efforts to secure, through the city’s legal power of eminent domain, 10 to 12 acres of land from Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) for the purpose of building Centennial Park. It would also authorize Palumbo to review a proposed settlement of the eminent domain proceedings, negotiated between NFR and some members of the council.
According to the resolution, council members were informed on June 21 that the council’s own attorney — Corporation Counsel Chris Mazur — advised them that his office was unable to represent the council and the mayor’s office relative to the pending eminent domain proceeding due to a “conflict of interest.” The nature of the conflict is not explained in the resolution.
The council has between $20,000-$25,000 allocated for consultants in the city’s 2023 budget. Palumbo’s expected retainer agreement could exhaust those available funds.
Council Member Kenny Tompkins (I), who will not be at the meeting after undergoing surgery earlier this week, said the council has already received advice on the eminent domain proceedings from outside counsel working on the Centennial Park project.
“We’ve already had two attorneys tell us (the proposed eminent domain settlement agreement) is completely one-sided and illegal in various ways,” Tompkins said. “While there are times I believe we should have our own attorney, this is a complete waste of money.”
Tonight’s council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside council chambers at Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St.
