The owner of Painters Plus, Jesse Gooch, created Project H.O.P.E (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) in 2011 as a city-wide campaign in North Tonawanda to help beautify exterior homes for people and families in need.
Over the last 10 years, Gooch and his team have painted the exterior homes in North Tonawanda for the elderly, cancer patients, terminally ill individuals, Vietnam veterans and World War II vets.
To date, Painters Plus has donated over $95,000 in value of free painting jobs for people in need of Project H.O.P.E.
In conjunction with the office of Mayor Austin Tylec, Painters Plus will be accepting applicants until Monday, Aug. 8. Applications can be picked up at NT City Hall or the Painters Plus office at 800 Walck Rd, North Tonawanda.
You can contact them at 716-693-7587 or on their website at www.paintersplus.us. The winner will be announced on Monday, Aug. 15. The job will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27th. Paint is donated by Sherwin Williams and lunch will be provided for volunteers by a local pizzeria.
