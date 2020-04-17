In movies and video games, heroes are depicted as always ready to serve, always ready to kick in the door and take the bad guys by storm. But in real life, heroes are human just like anybody else, and sometimes it takes a little encouragement to get them through the day.
The “Heroes Rock! Garden” is a collection of approximately 50 rocks placed around the statue of the Blessed Mother right next to the main lobby entrance to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. Its creator, Nancy Franjoine, and her cousin Bernadette Franjoine, the vice president of mission and integration at the hospital, hope it will only grow.
“I had told her (Nancy) about this idea that we wanted to establish a rock garden for the area where associates walk in and out and she immediately wanted to help out and in two days had 50 rocks ready to go,” Bernadette said. “It’s a hobby of hers and she’s been doing it for quite a while and she does put them in the community, in WNY, and Florida where she sometimes vacations. They place them down there,too. She’s a general helpful, wonderful woman who wanted to help in any way to be a part of something to lift the spirits of our staff.”
Nancy described her hobby as something she’d picked up two years ago when her husband picked up a painted rock he found and showed her.
“He found a painted rock and brought it home and on the back was a website, Sweet Buffalo Rocks,” Nancy said. “I went on the website and thought, ‘I want to try this.’ So, I started painting rocks and, darn, I have a lot of followers.”
So far, on the Sweet Buffalo Rocks Facebook page, Nancy has about 4,000 pictures of the rocks she’s painted and hidden for others to find.
“Bernie had called me and asked if I could do some rocks for her rock garden,” Nancy continued. “I took two nights and I did about 40 of them for her. (To make so many) I made the easiest of them. I do some really, really difficult ones, but those were pretty easy, and it was fun.”
In the “Heroes Rock! Garden” are rocks with pictures of flowers on them, simple sayings like ,”Get your Sparkle on!” and “Have Faith.” Bernadette said she would like to see a million of such rocks all around the statue and around the shrubbery that goes around that.
“We wanted to do something so the associates could start and end their day with some hope,” Bernadette said. “There are people in the community that do want to help, the same communities that the staff live in and this is a way they can be creative and supportive for the associates, and I hope many in the community jumps on board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.