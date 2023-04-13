Niagara County is partnering with Niagara University and GreenSheen to host a paint recycling event on Saturday. Any latex or oil-based paint in its original container can be accepted at no cost. Residents and businesses are allowed to bring up to 50 gallons of paint to the event.
“This event is one week before Earth Day and is a perfect opportunity to not only rid yourself of old paint cans, but make sure they are properly recycled and reused,” Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Dwyer Arena parking lot, 5795 Lewiston Road, 1 Monteagle Trl, Lewiston.
Registration for this event is required and can be done by going to https://www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events and clicking on this event. Staff will be on hand to help unload vehicles.
According to Dawn Timm, Niagara County’s Environmental Coordinator, New York passed a law that now provides free recovery and recycling of paint across the state. GreenSheen is a paint company founded in 2010 with operations in the Albany area that has developed their own innovative process for refining recycled paint to create a premium latex paint from the content.
“Any time we can divert materials like paint from our landfills to a program where the material can be reused, it is a win for protecting our environment,” said Timm.
