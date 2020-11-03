Pagels elected Seneca Nation president

IRVING AND SALAMANCA – The current treasurer of the Seneca Nation of Indians will now serve as the nation's president following Tuesday's election.
A spokesman for the Seneca Nation announced late Tuesday that current Seneca Nation Treasurer Matt Pagels secured a victory in the race for nation president following a tally of votes on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories. Pagels received a total 1,279 votes, to lead a Seneca Party sweep of all races on the ballot. Pagel’s challenger received 559 votes.
“I am incredibly grateful for the support I have received and for the opportunity to lead the Seneca Nation as our next president,” said Pagels, who lives on the Cattaraugus Territory. “Throughout this past year, we have seen how our community can respond to unimaginable challenges. We’ve proven that we are stronger together.”
Pagels, who was elected treasurer in the nation’s 2018 election, will be officially sworn-in as president next week.
“From defending our sovereignty, expanding our economy and making our communities safer, healthier and stronger, the challenges ahead of us can only be overcome with leadership, unity and strength. The Seneca people have given me, together with the Seneca Nation Council, the responsibility to meet those needs,” he said. “I will forever honor their trust in me. It’s a long road, but I am going to spend the next two years working tirelessly to build a stronger Seneca Nation for our people, our families and our future generations.”
The Seneca Party scored large margins of victory in all races. In addition to Pagels, current Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr., of the Allegany Territory, was elected Seneca Nation treasurer, and Marta Kettle, of the Cattaraugus Territory, was elected Seneca Nation clerk. Armstrong received 1,309 votes in a three-way race, and Kettle received 1,431 votes.
“Serving the Seneca people is a tremendous calling, and I look forward to continuing to lead and advocate on our Nation’s behalf as our treasurer,” Armstrong said. “Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past two years, and I look forward to working with president-elect Pagels and the council to build on that success over the next two years.”
Voters also chose eight members to serve on the 16-member Seneca Nation Council for a four-year term. Elected from the Allegany Territory were: Josh Becker (1,273 votes), Arlene Bova (1,291 votes), Al George (1,286 votes) and Tim Waterman (1,248 votes).
The four members of the Nation Council elected from the Cattaraugus Territory are: Eliot “Chub” Jimerson (1,233 votes), Lisa Maybee (1,296 votes), Presley Redeye (1,281 votes) and Keith White (1,197 votes).
“The Seneca Party is built on a foundation of unity, prosperity and sovereignty for all Senecas,” said Scott Snyder, the nine-time Seneca Party Chairman. “This year’s results underline, yet again, the Seneca people’s belief in our continued ability to lead the Seneca Nation, to bring meaningful progress to our community and to improve the lives of our people. That is our track record as a party and that remains our guiding principle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.