OxyChem will shut Falls plant

The company that created America's first major environmental disaster, with its disposal of toxic waste in the Love Canal neighborhood of Niagara Falls, announced Thursday that it will close its production facility here.
The shutdown is expected to take place by the end of November.
The announcement from OxyChem came in an emailed news release. A spokesman at the company's Dallas headquarters did not immediately respond to calls from the Gazette seeking additional information about the decision.
In it's four-paragraph release, OxyChem said it was closing its Falls manufacturing operation, after 115 years, due to "unfavorable regional market conditions as well as unreasonable and continually escalating rail transportation costs."
The end of operations, which will result in the lay-off of 130 full-time union employees and 20 full-time contractors, marks the loss of an employer that has provided a livelihood for generations of Niagara Region families. Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he had "friends" who had worked at OxyChem, and it's predecessors Hooker Chemical and Occidental Chemical, over the years.
"Disappointing is not enough of a descriptive word' They have employed generations of (Falls residents)," Restaino said Thursday afternoon. "I had heard about some conversations (relating to a closure) at Oxy, but there wasn't anything concrete. One hundred thirty jobs is significant. Those were good paying jobs."
The mayor said he reached out to local OxyChem managers immediately after the corporate announcement.
"I could tell they were struggling with this and what they were going to say (to their employees)," Restaino said of his conversations with the plant managers. "I asked if there was some local component to this decision and they made clear it had nothing to do with the local community."
In it's announcement, OxyChem said, "Niagara Falls plant employees have made significant efforts over the last several years to give this facility the opportunity to be viable. Despite these efforts, the plant continues to have a negative economic outlook. The company is proud of the employees and how they have performed and recognizes the difficulty of this news for the Niagara Falls community and everyone who has worked at the plant over the years."
Messages left at the headquarters of the union that represents employees at the pant, Niagara Hooker Employees Union, seeking comment on the closure announcement, were not immediately returned.
Mike Casale, Niagara County's commissioner of economic development said he first heard the news at a luncheon and rushed back to his office to reach out to OxyChem officials.
"This is a tough one. This is a tough pill to swallow," Casale said.
Casale said he understood to the company's stated reasons for shutting down the manufacturing operation, but also said he'd like to meet with both OxyChem's local and corporate leadership to discuss the decision.
"I'd sure like to get more information on that," Casale said.
OxyChem said in its release to news organizations that it is committed to "a safe, environmentally responsible and orderly shutdown" as well as "minimizing the impact of the closure on our employees."
"This includes continuing pay and benefits for at least three months, severance, outplacement services, counseling and relocation opportunities where applicable," the company announcement said.
Restaino said plant managers indicated that OxyChem has other manufacturing facilities in the United States that produce the same products made in the Falls.
The mayor also said he expects that as the OxyChem facility is shutdown, that will impact the city's "taxable property bottom line."
The company said it will maintain certain corporate service functions in the area. It also said that employees of Glenn Springs Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of OxyChem, will "oversee the Niagara Falls property following the decommissioning of the facility and will continue to manage OxyChem’s legacy properties in the region."
