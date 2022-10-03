The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect overnight lane reductions on a portion of northbound Interstate 190 over Buffalo Avenue in the Falls.
The restrictions are to accommodate pavement work.
On Thursday and Friday, traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane on northbound Interstate 190 from East West Park Road to Niagara Falls Boulevard. All lanes will be reopened by 7 a.m. daily.
The LaSalle Expressway (exit 21A) off ramp will also be closed.
DOT is advising that the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather. For up-to-date travel information, you can call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
